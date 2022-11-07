$1.9B Powerball drawing has Virginians rushing to try their luck

RICHMOND, Va. – Monday’s Powerball jackpot has swelled to a record-breaking $1.9 billion and Virginians are spending big in hopes that they’ll win.

The cash option is an estimated $929.1 million.

As of 2 p.m., Virginia Lottery said Powerball sales totaled $3,578,775 – that’s more than $1.9 million in sales just between 11:00 a.m. and 2:00 p.m.

The odds of winning are 1 in 292 million, but it isn’t stopping people from trying.

“At peak times today, we will sell Powerball tickets in Virginia at a rate of about 13,000 tickets per minute. Now, that’ll be at peak times such as the evening rush hour when people are going home for work,” explained John Hagerty with Virginia Lottery, “but this is the talk of the country really is this Powerball jackpot. We’re seeing excitement all over Virginia and we’re seeing a lot of people who might not normally play.”

You don’t have to get all six numbers to win, but no matter what, don’t forget to sign the back of your ticket to claim ownership.

If no one wins Monday, Wednesday’s jackpot could climb to $2.3 billion with a cash option swelling over a billion dollars for the first time ever to $1.1 billion.

