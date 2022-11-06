Powerball jackpot grows to $1.9 billion after no winning ticket

Saturday’s Powerball jackpot once again saw no winner.

The jackpot now grows to a whopping $1.9 billion for Monday night’s drawing, with a cash option of $929 million.

While there was no jackpot winner, one winning $50,000 ticket was bought in Amherst.

The Virginia Lottery says 284,636 tickets bought in Virginia won prizes in Saturday’s drawing, ranging from $4 to $150,000.

Three Virginia tickets won $150,000, bought at:

B B Mart, 2301 Pocahontas Trail, Quinton

Sheetz, 15315 Washington Street, Haymarket

Online (valottery.com or the Virginia Lottery app)

Four Virginia tickets won $50,000, bought at:

Stone Road Sunoco, 14709 Lee Highway, Centreville

Quik-e Foods, 100 North Main Street, Amherst

7-Eleven, 10485 Fairfax Blvd., Fairfax

Wawa, 1579 Lynnhaven Parkway, Virginia Beach

The winning numbers in Saturday’s drawing were 28-45-53-56-69 and the Powerball was 20.

The Virginia Lottery says winning prizes over $600 can be redeemed at any of its eight customer service centers or can be mailed to the Virginia Lottery.

Tickets for Monday’s drawing can be purchased until 10 p.m. at Virginia Lottery retailers, online, or using the Virginia Lottery app.