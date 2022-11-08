$1.9B Powerball drawing for November 7, 2022 delayed

The display panel advertising the tickets for the Monday Powerball drawing with an annuity value of at least $1.9 billion, are shown at a convenience store, Monday, Nov. 7, 2022, in Renfrew, Pa. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic)

The Powerball jackpot had Virginians dishing out cash to take a shot at winning big Monday night – and their hopes might have deflated a bit when the drawing was delayed.

Monday night’s Powerball drawing was delayed due to a participating lottery needing extra time to complete the required security protocols, the California Lottery said in a tweet. The Colorado Lottery tweeted the same thing.

All 48 participating lotteries must meet the strict security requirements before the Powerball drawing can happen, lottery officials said.

The California Lottery said once those requirements are met, the drawing will take place under the supervision of lottery security officials and independent auditors.

If no one wins, Wednesday’s jackpot could climb to $2.3 billion with a cash option swelling to $1.1 billion, as we reported.