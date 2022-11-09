41º

Luke Priddy projected to win Roanoke City Council special election

Jazmine Otey, Digital/Social Producer

ROANOKE, Va. – Luke Priddy is projected to win the Roanoke City Council special election race, defeating Peg McGuire.

Luke Priddy is expected to fill the seat of former council Robert Jeffrey Jr., which is set to expire at the end of 2024.

Luke Priddy
13,74956%
Peg McGuire
10,90644%
When 10 News spoke to Priddy ahead of Election Day, he told us that he was focused on improving public safety and increasing access to city services. McGuire told us she was focused on supporting first responders and rolling back taxes.

10 News spoke with Democrat Luke Priddy and Republican Peg McGuire ahead of Election Day:

For Decision 2022, Roanoke voters will select candidates for city council, one of which is a special election.

