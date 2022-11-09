Luke Priddy projected to win Roanoke City Council special election

ROANOKE, Va. – Luke Priddy is projected to win the Roanoke City Council special election race, defeating Peg McGuire.

Luke Priddy is expected to fill the seat of former council Robert Jeffrey Jr., which is set to expire at the end of 2024.

When 10 News spoke to Priddy ahead of Election Day, he told us that he was focused on improving public safety and increasing access to city services. McGuire told us she was focused on supporting first responders and rolling back taxes.

10 News spoke with Democrat Luke Priddy and Republican Peg McGuire ahead of Election Day: