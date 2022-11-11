58º

Martinsville takes the win against Dan River in tight playoff match

It was Martinsville 42, Dan River 39

Alli Graham, Digital Content Producer

Paul Eldert

They were down at the half, but Martinsville made one heck of a comeback

MARTINSVILLE, Va. – Martinsville is the two seed, and they got a 6-4 visitor from Dan River to open the playoffs.

Down 21-14 at the half, Martinsville needed a spark and they got it from senior QB Rashaun Dickerson, who broke tackles and carried defenders for a 28-yard TD to tie the game at 21.

Bulldogs were then up 28-21, junior RB Latrell Hairston went straight up the middle, and no one could pull him down. He got a 36-yard TD to make it 35-21.

Dan River then made some moves to rally back. Senior QB Shamar Ferguson rolled left and threw it up for grabs where Jaidon Haynes made the play, 25-yard TD to get Dan River to within a point.

But the second half was all Martinsville, senior RB Jahmal Jones put the game away with this 38-yard TD. The bulldogs went up 42-27.

Dan River rallied back a bit, but Martinsville took it all. It was Martinsville 42, Dan River 39.

