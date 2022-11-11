Martinsville takes the win against Dan River in tight playoff match

They were down at the half, but Martinsville made one heck of a comeback

MARTINSVILLE, Va. – Martinsville is the two seed, and they got a 6-4 visitor from Dan River to open the playoffs.

Down 21-14 at the half, Martinsville needed a spark and they got it from senior QB Rashaun Dickerson, who broke tackles and carried defenders for a 28-yard TD to tie the game at 21.

Bulldogs were then up 28-21, junior RB Latrell Hairston went straight up the middle, and no one could pull him down. He got a 36-yard TD to make it 35-21.

Dan River then made some moves to rally back. Senior QB Shamar Ferguson rolled left and threw it up for grabs where Jaidon Haynes made the play, 25-yard TD to get Dan River to within a point.

But the second half was all Martinsville, senior RB Jahmal Jones put the game away with this 38-yard TD. The bulldogs went up 42-27.

Dan River rallied back a bit, but Martinsville took it all. It was Martinsville 42, Dan River 39.