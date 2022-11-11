VDOE announces $12 million in grants for school security equipment

RICHMOND, Va. – The Virginia Department of Education announced $12 million in grants for school security equipment.

The grants will offer increased protection for students and faculty members across 431 schools and 90 school divisions.

VDOE says the grants will pay for school security equipment such as video internal communication systems, mass notification systems, security card access systems, and surveillance cameras.

“The systems and equipment purchased through these grants will help school divisions control access to school buildings, respond quickly to emergencies and maintain orderly learning environments for students,” Superintendent of Public Instruction Jillian Balow said. “Every student and every teacher should feel safe in their classrooms, during school activities and when traveling to and from school. In many cases, the equipment purchased addresses vulnerabilities identified in annual school security audits.”

VDOE says the criteria for schools receiving grant money was developed by VDOE and the Virginia Department of Criminal Justice Services.

Priority schools were those that were most in need of modern security equipment, schools with relatively high numbers of offenses, schools with equipment needs, and schools in divisions least able to afford upgrades to security.

Grants were awarded to several schools and divisions in our region, including:

$175,100 for schools in Bedford County

$28,161 for schools in Botetourt County

$100,990 for schools in Carroll County

$49,911 for schools in Franklin County

$292,200 for schools in Halifax County

A full list of awarded school divisions can be found on the VDOE website.