ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. – Roanoke County Fire and Rescue are investigating the cause of a fire in the 1400 block of Skyview Road.

When crews arrived around 6:08 Saturday morning, they found a one-story home with fire and smoke from the basement door. Investigators said no one was in the house because it was undergoing renovations. Officials said part of the floor collapsed, and there were no injuries. Detectives said the fire was out in about 20 minutes.