Att. Gen. Miyares announces $3.1B opioid settlement with Walmart

FILE - This June 17, 2019, file photo shows 5-mg pills of Oxycodone. The nations top public health agency on Thursday, Nov. 3, 2022, revised its controversial guidelines for U.S. doctors prescribing oxycodone and other opioid painkillers. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic, File)

RICHMOND, Va. – The Office of Attorney General Jason Miyares has come to a settlement with Walmart over opioid epidemic allegations.

The $3.1 billion settlement comes after allegations that Walmart contributed to the opioid addiction crisis by not monitoring how their pharmacies dispensed opioids.

“Companies who facilitated the dispensing of opioids contributed to the opioid epidemic that has devastated millions of lives. This significant settlement will help us fight back against the epidemic and provide abatement and rehabilitation resources to suffering Virginians,” said Attorney General Jason Miyares.

Miyares’ office said $60 million will be sent to Virginia. It will also require improvements at Walmart pharmacies – more specifically, how those pharmacies handle opioids.

The settlement will include the following, according to Miyares’ office:

$3.1 billion which will be divided by states that sign on, local governments, and tribes, for treatment and recovery services to people struggling with opioid use disorder,

Broad, court-ordered requirements, including oversight to prevent fake prescriptions and flag suspicious ones.

We’re told the settlement is now being sent to other states for review and approval.

Miyares’ office said the parties are optimistic that the settlement will gain the support of 43 states by the end of the year.