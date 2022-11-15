39º

FloydFest adds 10 more bands to its 2023 lineup

Some performers include Town Mountain, Maggie Rose and Circles Around The Sun

Jazmine Otey, Digital/Social Producer

FloydFest 23 ~ Forever set for July 2023 (Credit: FloydFest) (WSLS)

FLOYD, Va.FloydFest is bringing magic to the mountains next year with several bands set to perform.

The exciting news first came on Nov. 1 when organizers announced the more than 15 artists and performers expected to take the stage.

Now, FloydFest is adding 10 more bands to its lineup for FloydFest 23~Forever, according to an announcement made on Tuesday, Nov. 15. Here’s a look at the latest additions:

  • Maggie Rose
  • Circles Around The Sun
  • Town Mountain
  • Tanner Usrey
  • Pony Bradshaw
  • Grady Spencer & the Work
  • Joe Hertler & The Rainbow Seekers
  • Little Stranger
  • Into The Fog
  • The Wilson Springs Hotel

The summer outdoor music festival will take place from July 26 to July 30, 2023, at FloydFest’s new location, “FestivalPark.

You can purchase a ticket for the festival here.

The links to Floyd Fest’s brand new website, evolving lineup, rules and FAQ page are provided below:

Here’s a Spotify playlist featuring artists from FloydFest 23~Forever:

