FloydFest adds 10 more bands to its 2023 lineup

FLOYD, Va. – FloydFest is bringing magic to the mountains next year with several bands set to perform.

The exciting news first came on Nov. 1 when organizers announced the more than 15 artists and performers expected to take the stage.

Now, FloydFest is adding 10 more bands to its lineup for FloydFest 23~Forever, according to an announcement made on Tuesday, Nov. 15. Here’s a look at the latest additions:

Maggie Rose

Circles Around The Sun

Town Mountain

Tanner Usrey

Pony Bradshaw

Grady Spencer & the Work

Joe Hertler & The Rainbow Seekers

Little Stranger

Into The Fog

The Wilson Springs Hotel

The summer outdoor music festival will take place from July 26 to July 30, 2023, at FloydFest’s new location, “FestivalPark.”

You can purchase a ticket for the festival here.

The links to Floyd Fest’s brand new website, evolving lineup, rules and FAQ page are provided below:

Here’s a Spotify playlist featuring artists from FloydFest 23~Forever: