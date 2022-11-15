FloydFest adds 10 more bands to its 2023 lineup

FLOYD, Va. – FloydFest is bringing magic to the mountains next year with several bands set to perform.
The exciting news first came on Nov. 1 when organizers announced the more than 15 artists and performers expected to take the stage.
Now, FloydFest is adding 10 more bands to its lineup for FloydFest 23~Forever, according to an announcement made on Tuesday, Nov. 15. Here’s a look at the latest additions:
- Maggie Rose
- Circles Around The Sun
- Town Mountain
- Tanner Usrey
- Pony Bradshaw
- Grady Spencer & the Work
- Joe Hertler & The Rainbow Seekers
- Little Stranger
- Into The Fog
- The Wilson Springs Hotel
The summer outdoor music festival will take place from July 26 to July 30, 2023, at FloydFest’s new location, “FestivalPark.”
You can purchase a ticket for the festival here.
The links to Floyd Fest’s brand new website, evolving lineup, rules and FAQ page are provided below:
- The evolving lineup
Here’s a Spotify playlist featuring artists from FloydFest 23~Forever: