Walmart posts statement after shooting that left six dead in Chesapeake

Law enforcement work the scene of a mass shooting at a Walmart, Wednesday, Nov. 23, 2022, in Chesapeake, Va. The store was busy just before the shooting Tuesday night with people stocking up ahead of the Thanksgiving holiday. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

A shooting at a Chesapeake Walmart on Tuesday night left six dead, and four others hurt.

Authorities said the shooting happened on Tuesday around 10:15 p.m., just two days before Thanksgiving.

Walmart posted their president’s statement to multiple social media platforms on Wednesday evening, which you can see below.

We are devastated by the tragic events that happened at store #1841. Our team is in Chesapeake working swiftly to provide resources to the community and our store associates, and we are continuing our work to create a safe experience for associates and customers in every store. pic.twitter.com/1O8AJbbJ0f — Walmart (@Walmart) November 23, 2022

Local lawmakers and state leaders in Virginia were reacting to the shooting late Tuesday evening and on Wednesday, with Att. Gen. Jason Miyares saying in part, “I’m sickened by this senseless violence.”

This tragedy comes just days after a shooting on UVA grounds that left three students dead and two others hurt.