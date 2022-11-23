50º

Walmart posts statement after shooting that left six dead in Chesapeake

The gunman was among the six people that died during the incident

Tags: Walmart, Gun Violence
Law enforcement work the scene of a mass shooting at a Walmart, Wednesday, Nov. 23, 2022, in Chesapeake, Va. The store was busy just before the shooting Tuesday night with people stocking up ahead of the Thanksgiving holiday. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon) (Alex Brandon, Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

A shooting at a Chesapeake Walmart on Tuesday night left six dead, and four others hurt.

Authorities said the shooting happened on Tuesday around 10:15 p.m., just two days before Thanksgiving.

Walmart posted their president’s statement to multiple social media platforms on Wednesday evening, which you can see below.

Local lawmakers and state leaders in Virginia were reacting to the shooting late Tuesday evening and on Wednesday, with Att. Gen. Jason Miyares saying in part, “I’m sickened by this senseless violence.”

This tragedy comes just days after a shooting on UVA grounds that left three students dead and two others hurt.

