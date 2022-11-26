59º

Crews respond to brush fire on Tobacco Row Mountain

The fire started sometime after 12 p.m. on Saturday, authorities say

Lauren Helkowski, Digital Content Producer

AMHERST COUNTY, Va. – Authorities say crews are working to extinguish a large brush fire on Tobacco Row Mountain in Amherst County.

We’re told the fire started in the area of 109 Tobacco Row Lane in Monroe.

A powerline possibly broke and is down, officials say.

The brush fire started sometime after 12 p.m., and no one was hurt, according to authorities.

According to the Amherst County Sheriff’s Office, drivers should avoid the area of Ambrose Rucker Road and Mistover Drive.

A lot of fire personnel are on the scene, according to authorities.

Dispatch tells 10 News that crews are getting a handle on the fire, but are still a ways from putting it out.

