How to avoid scams on Giving Tuesday

We spoke to the Attorney Generals office on how you can steer clear of scams this holiday season

ROANOKE, Va. – With many organizations asking for your support this holiday season, Attorney General Miyares is advising caution when you donate.

Miyares said you should always give to charities you know and trust and to watch out for groups with names that sound like well-known charities.

He went on to say it’s a good idea to ask for detailed information about programs and services in writing, then to find out how much of your donation will go towards those services.

And lastly, Miyares said all charities should be registered with the Office of Charitable and Regulatory Programs, which can help you find which ones are legitimate.