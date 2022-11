FILE - President Joe Biden speaks during the Partnership for Global Infrastructure and Investment meeting at the G20 summit, Nov. 15, 2022, in Nusa Dua, Bali, Indonesia. Biden is strengthening U.S. policy aimed at stemming sexual violence in war conflict zones. On Monday, Nov. 28, he will sign a presidential memorandum that will elevate the problem to the level of a possible serious human rights abuse that triggers sanctions and other restrictions against foreign perpetrators. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon, File)

(Alex Brandon, Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)