53º

LIVE

Local News

WATCH: Capitol Christmas tree lighting

Scroll down to watch the full ceremony

Tags: Christmas, U.S. Capitol
U.S. Capitol Christmas Tree (Copyright 2022 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.)

WASHINGTON, Va. – House Speaker Nancy Pelosi will join members of the North Carolina Congressional delegation and the Governor of North Carolina to light the U.S. Capitol Christmas Tree.

Officials said this year’s tree is a red spruce from the Pisgah National Forest in North Carolina. This will be the third time the National Forests in North Carolina has provided the U.S. Capitol Christmas Tree.

The tree will be lit up from dusk until 11 p.m. each evening through New Year’s Day, according to officials.

Copyright 2022 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.