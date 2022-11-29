WATCH: Capitol Christmas tree lighting

WASHINGTON, Va. – House Speaker Nancy Pelosi will join members of the North Carolina Congressional delegation and the Governor of North Carolina to light the U.S. Capitol Christmas Tree.

Officials said this year’s tree is a red spruce from the Pisgah National Forest in North Carolina. This will be the third time the National Forests in North Carolina has provided the U.S. Capitol Christmas Tree.

The tree will be lit up from dusk until 11 p.m. each evening through New Year’s Day, according to officials.