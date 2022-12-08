57º

Christiansburg Chick-fil-A may be moving to new location soon

The fast food restaurant has requested that the old Golden Corral be turned into a Chick-fil-A

Jazmine Otey, Digital/Social Producer

The Chick-fil-A in Christiansburg may be moving to a new location soon. (Google Maps)

CHRISTIANSBURG, Va. – Those in Christiansburg might soon need to drive to a new spot to get their Chick-fil-A fix.

According to the Town of Christiansburg, Chick-fil-A has submitted a proposal, requesting that the old Golden Corral be turned into a Chick-fil-A.

Christiansburg Golden Corral - May 2018 (Google)

The new location would be about 5 minutes away from the current one, and if the proposal is approved, the Golden Corral will be demolished and a Chick-fil-A will take its place.

Since the plan is still under review, the timeline of the project is unclear at this time.

