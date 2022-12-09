No one hurt after mobile home fire in Roanoke County

ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. – UPDATE 9:25 p.m.:

No one was hurt and no one was displaced after the structure fire in Roanoke County, according to Brian Clingenpeel with Roanoke County Fire & Rescue.

Crews said they received the call at 7:23 p.m. for a structure fire in the 5100 block of Yellow Mountain Road.

We’re told the fire was knocked down at 7:39 p.m.

Roanoke County Fire & Rescue said the mobile homes that were beside the fire were minorly damaged.

ORIGINAL STORY

Crews are responding to a structure fire in Roanoke County.

The fire was at a structure in the 5100 block of Yellow Mountain Road.

As of 9:10 p.m., there were no flames coming from the structure, but crews were still at the scene.

There has been no word if anyone has been injured.

