No one hurt after mobile home fire in Roanoke County

The fire happened in the 5100 block of Yellow Mountain Road

Alli Graham, Digital Content Producer

Roanoke County structure fire (WSLS)

ROANOKE COUNTY, Va.UPDATE 9:25 p.m.:

No one was hurt and no one was displaced after the structure fire in Roanoke County, according to Brian Clingenpeel with Roanoke County Fire & Rescue.

Crews said they received the call at 7:23 p.m. for a structure fire in the 5100 block of Yellow Mountain Road.

We’re told the fire was knocked down at 7:39 p.m.

Fortunately, no one was hurt and no one was displaced as a result of the fire, Clingenpeel said.

Roanoke County Fire & Rescue said the mobile homes that were beside the fire were minorly damaged.

ORIGINAL STORY

Crews are responding to a structure fire in Roanoke County.

The fire was at a structure in the 5100 block of Yellow Mountain Road.

As of 9:10 p.m., there were no flames coming from the structure, but crews were still at the scene.

There has been no word if anyone has been injured.

10 News has a crew at the scene working for you to learn more.

Stay with 10 News as this story develops.

