VDOT: Lane closures to cause delays on Route 460 in Giles County

GILES COUNTY, Va. – Drivers in the New River Valley should expect delays for another week on Route 460, according to VDOT.

VDOT staff said Route 460 in Giles County between Narrows and Rich Creek will be reduced to one lane in each direction as crews work in the area.

Crews said they are doing some survey work along the roadway, looking at drainage pipes, and inspecting retaining walls.

They are also looking to see if repair work needs to be scheduled because of the mudslide in 2020.

“We’ll be looking at that area where the slide occurred to the east and west of it to see if any additional repair work is needed,” said Jason Bond with VDOT.