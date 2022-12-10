PRISM Foundation of Roanoke goes the extra mile for Angel Tree Program

ROANOKE, Va. – Organizations across Virginia have an Angel Tree program but the PRISM Foundation takes theirs to the next level.

This year the foundation has sponsored 53 angels. On top of that, they are donating 25 lunchboxes and 25 backpacks filled with school supplies to students in need. They are also donating 200 hygiene bags to go to people experiencing homelessness.

Joe Sachenbacher is the coordinator for special events at the Park Nightclub and Roanoke Pride. The PRISM Foundation is an entity of Roanoke Pride.

“Well it’s not only a community thing, it’s that time of the year where you have to give back. If you’re able to give to someone else, it just makes you feel good inside the heart,” Sachenbacher said.

Throughout the year the Park Nightclub has tons of fundraisers to help reach this point. Many of the shows they put on help raise money for the program.

Jonny Ayers is an entertainer at Park Nightclub. He says it’s nice to be able to get on stage but also volunteers his time this year in putting together the bags.

“Not only be on stage helping the community but actually being a big part in behind the scenes helping those that are actually carrying the rest of the weight to spread out to the rest of the community,” Ayers said.

The holiday season has always been a time of giving. Some say this year, giving is needed more than ever.

“Right now we’re in such a desperate time all around the world. Everything from homelessness to disease to poverty to joblessness…all kinds of things. We’re actually fortunate enough to give back to our community,” Sachenbacher said.

PRISM does not do it alone.

They rely on donations from other businesses and organizations to help out. Wells Fargo has plenty of volunteers that help out.

Fleet Clean of Roanoke does a lot of the heavy lifting. Bombas.com donates thousands of pairs of socks every year and Fleet Clean stores and transports the socks.

Tina Dillow is a Co-Owner of Fleet Clean. She says the Angel Tree program can put a smile on the faces who often don’t get much if anything for Christmas.

“When children are with their peers they are talking about what Santa brought or the gifts that they’ve received. And for some children, they won’t receive anything. This is just really important for everybody involved,” Dillow said.

Overall, the foundation and the several organizations that helped out were able to provide for almost 500 people. Sachenbacher said the goal is to always help out at least one more person the next year.