Controversial Brandon Ave. townhomes approved by Roanoke’s Planning Commission

ROANOKE, Va. – A townhome development is one step closer to becoming a reality in the City of Roanoke.

The highly debated rezoning for the property located on Brandon Avenue was approved by Roanoke’s Planning Commission on Monday.

This is the third time developer, R.P. Fralin Inc. has attempted to rezone the property from single-family use to mixed-use.

“It addresses some of the previous feedback that we heard from the community as well as city staff,” said R.P. Fralin Inc. Operations Manager, Wynne Phillips. “We truly believe this will be the most beneficial outcome for Roanoke City to offer some diversified housing that is much needed.”

This plan is different from the previous two – this one has changed the development from 60 apartments and townhomes to just 29 townhomes.

Despite the commission’s 6-1 approval vote, neighbors voiced their opposition and concerns about the proposed project.

“Traffic from the proposed development would turn this situation along Brandon and Brambleton into a nightmare,” said one resident who lives in the area.

“And failure to adequately protect Murray Run and mitigate stormwater runoff that will contribute to flooding downstream,” said another during the public comment session at Monday’s meeting.

City commissioners explained their support for the project, like the need for housing in the city.

“To build something that is central to the city, they can walk to Patrick Henry and they can walk to Towers Shopping Mall. I think that is a real benefit,” said Commission Chair, Sarah Glenn.

The rezoning proposal will go before City Council on Monday, Dec. 19. There will be a public comment period and a vote at that meeting.