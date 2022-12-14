Martinsville fire chief announces retirement, new fire chief selected

MARTINSVILLE, Va. – Martinsville Fire Chief Ted Anderson Jr. has announced his retirement after a 37-year career, effective Dec. 31.

Anderson began his career in Halifax County before serving with the Martinsville Fire Department for 25 years. He served as fire chief for the last seven years.

“I am blessed to have been given the opportunity to be a servant to the citizens of Martinsville through both the volunteer and career side of Martinsville Fire & EMS since 1995. I want to thank my beautiful wife Renee, my mom, my dad in heaven, and the rest of my family and friends that have supported me throughout my Fire & EMS adventures. I look forward to what the future holds and fulfilling the reasons that God is keeping me around,” said Anderson.

Effective Jan. 1, Assistant Fire Chief Dan Howell will assume the role of fire chief.

“I have been a member of Martinsville Fire & EMS for 26 years and an Assistant Chief for 16 of those years. I look forward to continuing my service through the position of Fire Chief and I extend my sincere appreciation for this opportunity to the City of Martinsville,” said Howell.