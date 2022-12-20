14-year-old charged after threatening to bomb Martinsville Walmart, authorities say

MARTINSVILLE, Va. – A 14-year-old has been charged after calling in a bomb threat to a Martinsville Walmart on Tuesday, according to the Henry County Sheriff’s Office.

Around 3:30 p.m., the sheriff’s office said a bomb threat was called into the Walmart located at 976 Commonwealth Blvd. in Martinsville.

The store was evacuated after the threat was made, authorities said.

Multiple agencies conducted a systematic search of the property and nothing suspicious was found, according to 1st Sergeant M.D. Wagoner.

After further investigation, the sheriff’s office said they determined that a 14-year-old had called in the bomb threat.

The juvenile was arrested and charged with Threatening to Bomb a Building later on Tuesday, authorities said. They are currently being held at W.W. Moore.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact the Henry County Sheriff’s Office at (276) 638-8751 or the Crimestoppers Program at 63-CRIME (632-7463). The Crimestoppers Program offers rewards of up to $2500.00 for information related to crime. The nature of the crime and the substance of the information determine the amount of reward paid.