City of Martinsville appoints new Chief of Police

MARTINSVILLE, Va. – Deputy Chief Rob Fincher will become the City of Martinsville’s new Chief of Police on Jan. 1, city officials announced Friday.

Fincher isn’t new to the area – he graduated from Martinsville High School and got his Bachelor of Science Degree from Averett University and Master of Arts Degree from Liberty University, officials said.

He also has over 28 years of experience in the field working for the Martinsville Police Department as an officer, including as Deputy Chief of Police over the last five years.

We’re told that Fincher has completed a number of advanced programs in police management.

Administration with the department believes his program completion, paired with his experience, will benefit him in his new role.

”I am extremely honored at the opportunity to serve the wonderful people of Martinsville and I am excited for the future of continuing to build meaningful relationships with this great community,” said Fincher

Officials said that Fincher plans to have community-oriented policing at the forefront of operations for the department.