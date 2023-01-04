Pulaski receives funds for new brewery

PULASKI, Va. – Downtown Pulaski will be welcoming a new brewery soon thanks to these funds.

Staff in Pulaski received a $750,000 grant as part of Governor Glenn Youngkin’s Industrial Revitalization Funds, which he announced in late December.

The town will use the money to change the former chemical building into Great Wilderness Brewing, a new brewery.

Town leaders are glad to see change coming to the area.

“It’s a good thing that makes a difference for the town. He’s already got plans to help different organizations, Shannon Collins, Pulaski Mayor, said. “He has a certain brew that he does, and all the proceeds will go them, so it’s a great thing,”

The Brewery is expected to open in late 2023 or Spring 2024.