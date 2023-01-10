Honoring Martin Luther King Jr. through marching in Rockbridge County

ROCKBRIDGE COUNTY, Va. – In Lexington, the Martin Luther King Jr. Community Parade is an annual tradition.

“Commemorating and celebrating the life of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr; who was himself a freedom fighter for justice, equality and love,” said Reginald A. Early, the President of CARE Rockbridge.

The event is put on by CARE Rockbridge, an organization whose mission is to stand up against racism and all forms of discrimination. The message behind the march is what makes it so powerful.

“It’s all about inclusivity, meaning we appreciate and we celebrate diversity in Lexington,” said Early.

It’s the seventh year of the parade, which brings out hundreds of people to rally for social justice.

“There will be Black people, white people, Latinx people, straight people, gay people, young people, old people, it’s going to run the gamut,” he added.

For Lexington, the event is an opportunity to show it’s accepting and welcoming.

“I think it’s important, no matter your race, color, creed or national origin, that you bring your talents and contribute to our community and that our community embrace you and accept you,” said Lexington Mayor Frank Friedman.