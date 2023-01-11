Man arrested in connection with June Northwest Roanoke shooting

ROANOKE, Va. – Roanoke police have arrested a man they say is responsible for a shooting that took place in June 2022 in Northwest Roanoke.

Malcolm Harrison, 32, of Roanoke was arrested on several charges related to the shooting.

Authorities say Harrison was identified as the suspect in the shooting and warrants were obtained for the following charges:

Aggravated Malicious Wounding

Use of a Firearm while in the Commission of a Felony

Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon

On Tuesday, Harrison was located in the area of South Barrens Road in Roanoke County, police say. Officers followed Harrison to a traffic stop in the area of 12th Street SE and Campbell Avenue SE.

Harrison did not comply with the traffic stop, and fled the scene at a high rate of speed, according to police. Harrison’s car struck a police car during the pursuit, causing minor damages.

Police say the pursuit continued until Harrison got out of his car in the 1200 block of Stewart Avenue SE and ran away into a nearby residence.

Warrants for the June 2022 shooting were served and Harrison was remanded into the custody of the Roanoke City Sheriff’s Office, police said.

Authorities say he was also charged with Felony Eluding and Misdemeanor Hit-and-Run regarding the pursuit.

Roanoke police say this remains an ongoing investigation.