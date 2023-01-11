Man arrested in connection with vehicle thefts in Giles County

23 year-old Aavrye Hines was arrested in connection with a string of vehicle thefts in Pembroke. (Credit: Giles County Sheriff's Office)

GILES COUNTY, Va. – The Giles County Sheriff’s Office has announced the arrest of a man in connection with multiple vehicle thefts in and around Pembroke and Narrows from July to Oct. 2022.

Authorities say on Oct. 3, 2022, deputies worked with the Pembroke Police Department to conduct a search warrant at the home of Aavrye Hines, 23, of Pembroke.

Hines was arrested that same day for possession of schedule II narcotics and misdemeanor larceny, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

After further investigation, Hines was indicted Tuesday by a Giles County grand jury on the following charges:

Three charges of grand larceny of a firearm

One charge of destruction of property

Seven charges of petit larceny

14 charges of entering a vehicle with intent to commit larceny

Authorities say Hines was arrested Tuesday and is now being held in the New River Regional Jail without bond.