Police: 65-year-old dies after Highland County crash

Authorities said the driver hit ice, then ran off of the roadway

Alli Graham, Digital Content Producer

HIGHLAND COUNTY, Va. – Virginia State Police is investigating a single-vehicle crash that left a 65-year-old man dead Tuesday.

Police said the crash happened on Tuesday at 6:15 a.m. on Route 220, near Route 632 in Highland County.

A 2009 Peterbilt tractor-trailer was traveling north on 220 when it hit ice on the road, lost control, and ran off the right side of the roadway before hitting a tree, VSP said.

Authorities said the driver, 65-year-old Thomas Burgoyne of Franklin, West Virginia, was not wearing his seatbelt and was ejected from the vehicle.

Burgoyne was transported to the UVA Medical Center for treatment, where he later died, according to VSP.

The crash remains under investigation, police said.

