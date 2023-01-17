State Police, family of Bedford County hit-and-run victim still looking for answers

“I’m begging that person that did this to please look deep into your hearts and come forward so I can have some closure. So my family can have some closure. It’s not going to bring Aaron back but at least there will be some type of justice for him,” said the victim's mother

BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. – State Police are still searching for answers to a hit-and-run that left a Concord man dead.

Police say Aaron Collins was walking westbound on Route 460 in Bedford County when he was killed in a hit-and-run accident.

Aaron’s mother, Shannon Collins, made a plea to the public on Tuesday nearly four months after her son was killed.

“I’m begging that person that did this to please look deep into your hearts and come forward so I can have some closure. So my family can have some closure. It’s not going to bring Aaron back but at least there will be some type of justice for him,” said Shannon.

State Police released photos that shows who they believe is the suspect.

Virginia State Police are looking for the person in this photo in connection to a deadly hit and run (Credit: VSP) (WSLS)

“We believe that the vehicle would be a 2004-2007 BMW Series 500 wagon,” said Trooper Kenneth Jamison.

Police obtained surveillance footage that shows the suspect in the parking lot of Owen’s Market, a convenience store over a mile away from where the hit and run occurred.

“The footage displayed at Owens Market, you can see the subject going around the front of the vehicle and you can see him change a tire for 45 minutes,” said Trooper Jamison.

Anyone with information should contact the Virginia State Police at questions@vsp.virginia.gov or by calling 1-800-542-5959.

Tips can be made anonymously.