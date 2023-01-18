Largest apartment complex in Roanoke approved

Roanoke City Council unanimously approved the new complex which will be built off of Orange Avenue.

ROANOKE, Va. – Developers got the go-ahead to start building the largest apartment complex Roanoke has ever seen.

10 News first told you about the complex back in December. TPB Enterprises, a Forest-based company, wants to build 768 apartments at the site off of Orange Avenue.

Largest apartment development proposed in Roanoke

Tuesday evening’s council meeting was the last step for the developers to get the go-ahead to start building. There was little opposition to the proposal but many council members had some questions.

Mayor Sherman Lea wants the entire council to be better at looking for more affordable housing.

“We’ve got to do a better job of finding that. It’s just … we’re getting a lot of units coming on, but certain people in these communities … you can’t afford it,” Lea said.

Vice-Mayor, Joe Cobb, wants the questions to be asked before developers even come before the city council.

“I want to ask that we please come up with a strategy for addressing affordable housing in the city so that rather than asking every developer who comes ... ‘Can you do this? Can you make 10% of these units affordable,” Cobb said.

The 10% was suggested by TAP President, Annette Lewis, during the public hearing portion of the meeting.

Mayor Lea said while questions about parking, traffic, and other logistical matter are important, there is an overarching issue within the city.

“We should make sure, make sure that the word is getting out that Roanoke City is looking for affordable housing. I know it’s tough but that’s our challenge as a council,” Lea said.

You can hear more from the city council by watching their meeting from Tuesday evening. The council begins to discuss the apartments two hours into the video.