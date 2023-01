ROANOKE, Va. – A Roanoke man convicted of murder in relation to a deadly Sept. 2021 shooting has learned his fate.

Jamerius Crennell has been sentenced to two life sentences.

As we’ve reported previously, Basil Glenn Hubble, the clerk at the convenience store, was shot and killed by Crennell during the course of the robbery on Sept. 28, 2021, according to authorities. It happened in the area of 6th Street/Moorman Avenue NW.

In Oct. 2021, a grand jury indicted Crennell for aggravated murder.