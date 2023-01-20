41º

Local News

Roanoke Restaurant Week is underway in the Star City

Nearly 30 popular locations are participating

Alyssa Rae, Noon Anchor / Special Projects & Investigative Reporter

Brittany Wier, Morning Reporter

Lauren Helkowski, Digital Content Producer

Tags: Roanoke, Roanoke Restaurant Week, Food, Consumer, Small Business Spotlight

ROANOKE, Va.Roanoke Restaurant Week kicked off Friday and runs through Jan. 29.

It includes nearly 30 locations including popular spots like Tuco’s and Frankie Rowlands. Places like Little Green Hive and Cello’s Coffee House are offering meals to go.

“It’s a lot of really great food at a great value for people. It’s a nice way to ya know of course support favorites or try something new that is a little out of price range or a place you didn’t know existed before,” said Jaime Clark, Vice President of Marketing & Communications at Downtown Roanoke, Inc.

Prices range from $10 for lunch to $25, $35, and $50 options for dinner.

10 News’ Brittany Wier went to The Vault this morning to check out some of their dishes. Watch as she sees what all they have to offer for Roanoke Restaurant Week in the video below.

Copyright 2023 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.

About the Authors:

Alyssa Rae grew up in Roanoke and graduated from Virginia Tech. An avid sports fan, she spent her first 8 years in TV as a sports anchor and reporter.

email

Brittany Wier joined the 10 News team as the morning reporter in August 2021.

email

facebook

twitter