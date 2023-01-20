Roanoke Restaurant Week is underway in the Star City

ROANOKE, Va. – Roanoke Restaurant Week kicked off Friday and runs through Jan. 29.

It includes nearly 30 locations including popular spots like Tuco’s and Frankie Rowlands. Places like Little Green Hive and Cello’s Coffee House are offering meals to go.

“It’s a lot of really great food at a great value for people. It’s a nice way to ya know of course support favorites or try something new that is a little out of price range or a place you didn’t know existed before,” said Jaime Clark, Vice President of Marketing & Communications at Downtown Roanoke, Inc.

Prices range from $10 for lunch to $25, $35, and $50 options for dinner.

10 News’ Brittany Wier went to The Vault this morning to check out some of their dishes. Watch as she sees what all they have to offer for Roanoke Restaurant Week in the video below.