Downtown Roanoke Restaurant Week kicks off on Jan. 20

ROANOKE, Va. – Friday, Jan. 20, kicks off Downtown Roanoke Restaurant Week – a chance to support local businesses while also getting in on some deals.

Downtown Roanoke is sharing the prices and menus in advance so you can take some time to plan where you’ll eat.

All lunches will be $10 during the event and will include an entree side, drink, and dessert, organizers said. Three-course dinners will be offered for $25, $35, and $50, depending on the restaurant you choose.

The event will run from Jan. 20 to Jan. 29, according to their website.

There will be some popular Downtown Roanoke restaurants participating in the event, including 202 Social House, Beamer’s, and Corned Beef & Co. Inc.

Downtown Roanoke will also be giving away ten $100 Downtown Roanoke gift cards to celebrate, organizers said.

Four of the gift cards will be given away leading up to Restaurant Week. All you need to do is follow Downtown Roanoke on Facebook and Instagram the week of Jan. 16 to be entered.

The other six gift cards will be handed out to winners on Jan. 30. To enter, you need to post your Restaurant Week food photos with #RoanokeRestaurantWeek on Facebook, Instagram, or Twitter.

Click here to see more information and participating locations.