American Pickers coming to Virginia in March

Va. – Cha-ching! Cue the American Pickers intro, because these guys are headed to the Commonwealth.

The Danville-Pittsylvania County Chamber of Commerce made the announcement on Monday, saying that the award-winning television show, American Pickers on the History Channel, is heading to Virginia.

“The show follows the team as they scour the country for hidden gems in junkyards, basements, garages and barns, meeting quirky characters and hearing their amazing stories,” their site says.

The Pickers are out looking for large, rare collections - things they’ve never seen before, according to the chamber.

Producers with the show say they’ll be in the Commonwealth in March.

You can see instructions on how you can have your collection considered below.

And remember, officials say Pickers only look through private collections, meaning they don’t go to places that are open to the public, like malls, flea markets, museums, auctions, or businesses.