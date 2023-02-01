Meet January’s 3 Degree Guarantee recipient: Special Olympics

With the start of a new month comes a new 3 Degree Guarantee recipient.

For the month of January, 10 News donated to the Special Olympics as part of our 3 Degree Guarantee initiative.

Each year, people around the world come together for the Special Olympics, a global movement that strives to promote inclusivity, inspire camaraderie and create an environment where all athletes feel welcomed, irrespective of ability or disability.

As a reminder, here’s how the 3 Degree Guarantee works:

If our forecasted temperature for a given day is within 3 degrees of the actual temperature, we’ll donate $10 to a specific charity

If our forecasted temperature is exactly on the dot, we’ll donate $100 to a specific charity

In addition to the 3 Degree Guarantee, 10 News will also be participating in the annual Polar Plunge, which raises thousands of dollars each year to support Special Olympics programs and athletes.

Click here to stay up-to-date with how we’re doing on our forecasts.

Interested in becoming a charity recipient? Click here to apply.