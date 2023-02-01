Virginia Elk Hunt Lottery application period opens

The opportunity of a lifetime – a chance to hunt elk in Southwest Virginia.

Applications opened on Feb. 1 for the 2023 Elk Hunt Lottery, according to the Virginia Department of Wildlife Resources.

The hunt will run from Oct. 14 to Oct. 20 this year, officials said.

Only five antlered elk licenses will be available for this year’s hunt via the lottery, the VDWR said.

If you want the chance to get in on the hunt, you can apply here.

VDWR officials say applications require a non-refundable fee of $15 for Virginians and cost $20 for out-of-state residents.

We’re told that the drawing for the 2023 Elk Hunt Lottery will be held on May 30, and the application period to be entered ends on March 30.

If you’re chosen as a winner of the lottery, you will be required to buy a special elk hunting license for $40 if you live in the state or for $400 if you live out of state, officials said. You can apply for a special elk hunting license online here under “Elk Hunting” or by calling the Department of Wildlife Resources Customer Service for assistance.

