Table for Two program hopes to spread love in the New River Valley

The drawing will be held on Feb. 10.

PULASKI, Va. – An organization in the New River Valley is helping small businesses and those looking to enjoy Valentine’s Day.

The T.G. Howard Community Center recently started the Table for Two program.

It’s opportunity for anyone in the New River Valley to win four gift certificates worth $50 to eat at restaurant on Valentine’s Day in Pulaski.

T.G. Howard board members are pleased to help small businesses, and at the same time spread love.

“It feels wonderful to be able to this, you’ll be making someone very happy, plus all the businesses in the area need all the help they can get, some of our businesses had to close down this is a good chance for couples to get out together,” Angel Slaughter, T.G. Howard community center board member said.

To be eligible to win a gift certificate, they must live in the NRV, and the drawing will be held on Feb. 10.

For more information, click here.