Five ways to speed up your next DMV trip

Sometimes, making appointments to take care of business can be a hassle, but the Virginia DMV is offering up a few tips to help you make your next trip to the office a bit speedier.

If you’re looking to learn more about a DMV service, chances are you aren’t the only one. The DMV has an information page, which you can access here, that covers their most-needed services. Officials say that if you need to know more, this is the place to start.

Secondly, the DMV said to start your application at home to get a jump-start – some of the applications can even be submitted online.

A step that may often be overlooked: gathering the necessary documents. The DMV said to make sure you have what you need before you take the trip to the office.

Getting your ID renewed or updated might be on the to-do list for you, and the DMV said that you may want to consider getting a REAL ID.

According to the DMV’s site, a REAL ID is an optional, upgraded version of your driver’s license or ID card that has a star in the right corner, and beginning May 7, 2025, “the federal government will require you to present a REAL ID compliant driver’s license or ID card, or another federally approved form of ID, in order to board a domestic flight or enter a secure federal facility or military base.”

Officials said that the next time you renew your license would be a good time to apply for a REAL ID. You can learn more about REAL IDs here.

Lastly, head back to the basics and make an appointment, the DMV said. You can make an appointment or reserve a ticket online here.