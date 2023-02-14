One dead, another charged with second-degree murder after Roanoke City jail incident

ROANOKE, Va. – One Roanoke City Adult Detention Center resident has been charged with second-degree murder after an incident that happened on Tuesday, according to the Roanoke City Sheriff’s Office.

On Tuesday around 6:45 a.m., deputies said they noticed 35-year-old Wayne Harper appeared to have blood on him during their second round.

Harper was taken to restrictive housing, authorities said, and more staff and medical personnel were called to the area.

The Sheriff’s Office said deputies then found another resident in the cell, who was unresponsive.

We’re told that Roanoke Fire-EMS was called in and worked with medical personnel to attempt life-saving efforts, but the resident was pronounced dead at 7:33 a.m.

Authorities said the resident’s identity will be released once the next-of-kin is properly notified.

The Roanoke City Sheriff’s Office said Harper is being charged with second-degree murder in connection with this incident.

The Roanoke Police Department is now leading the investigation in accordance with departmental policy, according to the Sheriff’s Office.