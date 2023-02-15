Troutville woman charged with shooting husband appears in court

Deputies say the Troutville woman shot her husband.

TROUTVILLE, Va. – A Troutville woman’s case is heading to a grand jury, after deputies say she shot her husband in January.

In court Wednesday, Rhonda Hinkley signed a waiver, waiving her right to a preliminary hearing.

Her case goes in front of a grand jury at their next meeting in March.

She’s charged with malicious wounding and use of a firearm in the commission of a felony.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, they got a call from a woman claiming she shot her husband, who was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

He’s since been released from the hospital.