Construction begins at Salem’s old General Electric plant site

SALEM, Va. – If you’re driving through the Salem area, you may have noticed something going on at the old General Electric property.

There are bulldozers and cranes on the property located off of Roanoke Boulevard.

City documents confirm that the site will be used for manufacturing.

A construction company is adding 32,800 square feet to the old building, an $8 million value.

We reached out to project leaders to see if we could find out what company is going into this site, one responded saying they’re not allowed to discuss the project.

As for the city of Salem, a spokesperson responded saying they are very excited like for any new business, but can’t discuss any specifics at this point.