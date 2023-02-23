Update: Danville missing man with dementia found safe

DANVILLE, Va. – UPDATE: The Danville Police Department has just confirmed that Allen Edmonds, a dementia patient, has been located and is safe.

------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

According to police, Allen Edmonds, a dementia patient, was last seen on Wednesday around 8:30 p.m. on Crosland Avenue.

We’re told Edmonds was last seen wearing a brown coat, tan pants, and black baseball hat, and he may have been carrying a gray bag. He is 6 foot, 1 inch tall, and weighs about 149 pounds, according to police.

Anyone who has information is asked to contact the Danville Police Department through any platform, including patrol at 434-799-6510, investigations at 434-799-6508, calling 911, contacting Crime Stoppers at 434-793-0000, approach any officer you see, through social media, via email crimetips@danvilleva.gov, or use their crime tips app CARE.