WATCH LIVE: The Morning Sprint February 27, 2023

Livestream begins weekdays at 9 a.m.

Jazmine Otey, Digital/Social Producer

Join us at 9 a.m. for an update on what’s happening right now and what you need to know today. (WSLS 10)

ROANOKE, Va. – Happy Monday! As you’re sipping on your morning coffee, be sure to tune in to the Morning Sprint for the news of the day.

Here’s what we will discuss today:

  • This weekend we were freezin’ for a reason at the 2023 New River Valley Polar Plunge; hear how much money was raised for Special Olympics Virginia at the event
  • Learn more about a bill about curfew changes that’s headed to the governor’s desk
  • Rail crossing construction will begin in Danville Monday; we’ll break down how this will impact traffic today

Not free at 9? Don’t worry, we’ll post the complete show when it’s finished so you can watch whenever you’d like!

Jazmine Otey, Digital/Social Producer

