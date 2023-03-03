Preps for 2023 ACC Women’s Basketball Tournament underway in Greensboro

10 Sports stopped by some recommended restaurants before the big game

GREENSBORO, Va. – Preps for the 2023 ACC Women’s Basketball Tournament are underway in Greensboro.

There are two Guilford County natives on Virginia Tech’s squad: Liz Kitley and Cayla King. 10 Sports’ Brooke Leonard was there to cover the action and to grab some fuel for the game – of course, not without the double ACC Player of the Year’s endorsement.

“Fishbones – it’s by the UNCG campus, they have the best steak,” Kitley said.

So steak it was! Filet mignon to be precise, and Brooke’s reaction said it all.

There was one restaurant that was a unanimous must-try for these Greensboro girls – Taco Mama.

“Taco Mama – It’s just like the vibe in there is different and they have a bunch of little things. It’s like a better Chipotle. You can make your own bowls, your own tacos, and the nachos are to die for,” King said.

And they weren’t kidding, the tacos were massive and yummy, too.

So if you’re heading down to Greensboro to support Virginia Tech in the ACC Basketball Tournament, you now have two spots you can try endorsed by Liz Kitley and Cayla King, when you’re rooting for the Hokies.