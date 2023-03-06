41º

Local News

WATCH LIVE: Morning Weather pdate – March 6, 2023 | Southwest, Central Virginia

Here’s a look at the weather forecast as we head into the week

Jazmine Otey, Digital/Social Producer

Tags: Your Local Weather Authority, Weather, Winter, Rain
Your Local Weather Authority (WSLS)

We have good news and bad news. The good news? Monday’s weather will be absolutely gorgeous. And the bad? It won’t last for long.

In a weather live at about 7:45 a.m., Meteorologist Chris Michaels explained what you can expect in your forecast as you start your week.

For more details on the forecast, check out this article.

If you missed it, don’t worry you can watch it here:

If you missed it, don’t worry -- we will upload the entire live stream to this article once it’s complete.

Be sure to download our free 10 News weather app to receive alerts throughout the day on the forecast.

Copyright 2023 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Jazmine Otey joined the 10 News team in February 2021.

email