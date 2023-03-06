WATCH LIVE: Morning Weather pdate – March 6, 2023 | Southwest, Central Virginia

We have good news and bad news. The good news? Monday’s weather will be absolutely gorgeous. And the bad? It won’t last for long.

In a weather live at about 7:45 a.m., Meteorologist Chris Michaels explained what you can expect in your forecast as you start your week.

For more details on the forecast, check out this article.

If you missed it, don’t worry you can watch it here:

If you missed it, don’t worry -- we will upload the entire live stream to this article once it’s complete.

Be sure to download our free 10 News weather app to receive alerts throughout the day on the forecast.