Excitement builds as NCAA tournament underway in Blacksburg

Cassell Coliseum was sold out for the big game.

BLACKSBURG, Va. – Virginia Tech Women’s Basketball is in their first game of the NCAA tournament.

The team was tabbed as the number one seed heading into the tournament – making this year the first time VT is hosting the opening round since 2004.

The excitement was felt at local businesses like the Campus Emporium on Main Street.

They sell all kinds of VirginiaTech gear and even the highly coveted ACC Championship shirt.

Meggin Hicklin, one of the sales associates, said it has been one of the most popular items.

Each day, they are meeting people from all over who are in town to watch the women’s basketball game and cheer on the Hokies.

“We have seen people as early as Monday and Tuesday coming in from South Carolina from neighboring states, the hotels are filling up. We have noticed a little of a rise in sales,” Hicklin said.

Campus Emporium is a family-owned business and they are extremely proud of the women’s team.

They said they love seeing everyone rallying together to support the team.

Stay with 10 Sports to see the latest updates from the game