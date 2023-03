The Lynchburg Fire Department accepts a check from Mission BBQ to go towards the Lynchburg Fire Department Museum. (Credit: Lynchburg Fire Department)

LYNCHBURG, Va. – The Lynchburg Fire Department is thanking Community Ambassador Roberta Sonner and other members of the Wards Road Mission BBQ for their support and partnership.

On Friday, Lynchburg Fire Department Deputy Chief Jonathan Wright stopped by the restaurant to accept a check on behalf of the department.

The $2,098 check, raised from the restaurant’s sale of blue American Heroes cups, will go toward the Lynchburg Fire Department Museum.