Roanoke man backs into police vehicle before arrest for June 2022 shooting, authorities say

Ryan Tyrell Guerrant, 25, of Roanoke has been arrested on charges stemming from a June 2022 shooting after backing into a police vehicle, authorities say (Credit: Virginia State Police)

ROANOKE, Va. – A man has been arrested after police said he was charged in connection to a June 2022 shooting, as well as other charges.

Authorities said Ryan Tyrell Guerrant, 25, of Roanoke was arrested on March 10 on a 3-count indictment for aggravated malicious wounding, which stemmed to the June 2022 shooting on Colonial Ave SW.

On March 10, authorities said they tried to arrest Guerrant while he was in his vehicle but he reversed and hit a Roanoke Police cruiser. Police said Guerrant then tried to run away from the scene, but was taken into custody.

Authorities searched the vehicle with K9s and said they found about 51 grams of fentanyl, 187 grams of meth and a handgun.

Guerrant is currently being held at the Roanoke Adult Detention Center without bond.

Police said additional charges are pending a consultation with the Commonwealth’s Attorney’s Office.