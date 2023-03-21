TSA looks to hire Roanoke-Blacksburg Regional Airport officers

TSA looks to hire officers to work at Roanoke-Blacksburg Regional Airport (Credit: TSA)

ROANOKE, Va. – The Transportation Security Administration (TSA) is looking to hire more people ahead of the busy travel season.

Company officials say they’ll be participating in two upcoming job events held at the Williamson Road Library.

The first event will be held from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. on March 23 and the second will be held during the same timeframe on April 20, the company said in a release.

We’re told there are openings for both full-time and part-time positions as TSA officers at the Roanoke-Blacksburg Regional Airport.

The annual starting salary for full-time TSA officers is $36,820.99, according to the release. Officials say part-time employees are paid $17.64 an hour.

Additionally, officials said all new hires will get a $500 bonus when they start working and another $500 when they wrap up their first full year on the job.

TSA said salary levels are set to increase after July 1, 2023.

To read the requirements and find open positions around the country, click here. You can learn more about the duties of a TSA officer by watching this video. Officials encourage potential applicants to apply online before attending any of the job events.