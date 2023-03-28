Man charged in counterfeit $63K+ bill spree across 28 different Walmart locations, including Amherst County

MECKLENBURG, Va. – A man has been arrested after allegedly using counterfeit bills to take more than $63,000 worth of merchandise from 28 different Walmarts along the East Coast, according to the Amherst County Sheriff’s Office.

On March 27, 2023, deputies said they responded to the Madison Heights Walmart for complaints of an unknown man who had passed along counterfeit bills.

Amherst County deputies and Walmart Asset Protection worked together and were able to identify the suspect as Malcolm McKinney, according to the sheriff’s office.

During the course of the investigation, authorities said McKinney was also identified as the suspect in 39 other incidents related to counterfeit bills.

Between November 2022 to March 2023, we’re told McKinney passed counterfeit bills in 28 different Walmarts between Maryland and South Carolina, totaling a loss of $63,162.99 worth of merchandise.

McKinney was arrested in Mecklenburg on March 28, and is now facing the following charges, according to the Amherst County Sheriff’s Office: