WATCH LIVE: The Morning Sprint - March 29, 2023

Join us at 9 a.m. for an update on what’s happening right now and what you need to know today.

ROANOKE, Va. – It’s Hump Day! As you drink your morning coffee, be sure to join us for the Morning Sprint, and we’ll get you caught up on the news of the day.

Here’s what we will discuss:

Not free at 9 a.m.? Don’t worry, we will upload the entire episode to this article once the live stream is complete.

Thanks for watching!